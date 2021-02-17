A driver could face multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from Delta police, then injuring an officer, which sent him to hospital.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the incident happened last Friday night. An officer was conducting patrols along River Road when he tried to pull over a driver.

Police say the driver first appeared to slow down and pull over, but then fled. The officer then saw the driver turn down a dead-end street.

"The driver quickly exited the vehicle and started to flee on foot. The constable proceeded to give chase, yelling to the driver that he was under arrest," Delta police said in the news release.

"The constable caught up with the man, and a struggle ensued, during which time the suspect allegedly threatened the officer, assaulted him and produced an edged weapon."

Police say other officers arrived, along with someone from the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, and they managed to control the suspect.

Paramedics were called to the scene to assess the suspect as he sustained some minor injuries during the arrest. The constable initially involved in the incident was taken to hospital for treatment of his own injuries and has since been released.

Police say they've noticed an uptick in these types of incidents.

"Unfortunately, we’ve noticed an increasing trend of drivers attempting to flee from police," said Insp. Ciaran Feenan in the release.

"That type of behaviour puts public safety in jeopardy, and is challenging for our officers, who must immediately evaluate the risks and determine appropriate actions. When our officers are faced with people resisting arrest we fall back on our training, which is to take suspects into custody quickly with minimal risks to all involved."

Police say they're pursuing four charges against the suspect involved in Friday's incident: assaulting a police officer with a weapon or causing bodily harm, uttering threats, flight from a police officer and failing to provide a sample.