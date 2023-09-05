Driver crashes '3/4 of the way' through Montreal Road motel

Ottawa Fire Services says a driver crashed into a motel on Montreal Road Monday night.

The crash happened at around 8:48 p.m. at the Concorde Motel. The driver made it "3/4 of the way through," OFS said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Initial reports were that someone may have been trapped underneath the vehicle. Firefighters arrived 3 minutes after receiving the call and confirmed there was no one trapped under or in the vehicle," the post said.

The debris was cleared and the vehicle was removed from the building.

The structural integrity of the structure was not compromised by the crash, OFS said.

Why the driver crashed is currently unknown. Ottawa police said minor injuries were reported and no criminal charges were laid.

