Driver crashes after failing to stop for police, leading to morning highway closure: Abbotsford police

A section of highway in Abbotsford was closed by police Monday morning after a driver collided into a cement barrier.

Highway 11 at McCallum Road was closed after officers tried to stop a vehicle in that area just before 1:30 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department said.

"The vehicle failed to stop for police, and within seconds collided with a cement barrier on Highway 11," police said in a news release.

"An 18-year-old female suffered critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital."

In its statement, which was issued just before 7 a.m., police said that area would still be closed "for several hours" while police investigate the incident.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is also sending a team to the scene.

The IIO is an independent agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.