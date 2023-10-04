Driver crashes into a tree in Ottawa's east end
One person was treated for injuries after a vehicle left a road in Ottawa's east end and struck a tree.
Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Canaan Road and Etienne Road at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Ottawa fire says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed the single occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside.
"Firefighters quickly used cribbing to stabilize the vehicle and charged a hose line as a precaution," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the doors and the B-post between the front and rear doors to help extricate the driver.
The driver of the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
No other information has been released.
At approx 05:42 this morning, we responded to the intersection of Canaan Rd & Etienne Rd for a single vehicle collision where the vehicle struck a tree. Upon arrival, it was confirmed the single occupant was trapped inside. Firefighters quickly used cribbing to stabilize the… pic.twitter.com/8lU2Fsvi4Y— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) October 4, 2023
-
Long-necked marine reptile from 80 million years ago to become B.C.'s fossil emblemA large, fierce-looking marine reptile with huge teeth that swam 80 million years ago in waters over what is now Vancouver Island could soon be British Columbia's fossil emblem after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.
-
Office staff say Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi has shut downWhen Scrubbi operations clerk Harley Thompson got a text Tuesday morning saying the Surrey-based house cleaning company was shutting down, he wasn’t surprised.
-
City expects Edmonton homeless population to have 'sufficient shelter' spaces for upcoming winterAn update on shelter spaces for homeless people in Edmonton has left city councillors feeling hopeful that the coming winter will see spots open for each vulnerable person.
-
-
‘This is an abuse of power’: Saint John councillors say suspensions due to support of striking city employeesSaint John city councillors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris say they’re facing “punishment” for their support of city hall employees on strike.
-
Crews battle large barn fire in MississaugaCrews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a barn in Mississauga.
-
Post-secondary enrolment on the rise in LethbridgeAfter a decline in enrolment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions, students appear to be headed back to the classroom.
-
'Women are sacred': N.B. community honours murdered teenMembers from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick marched to a monument site Wednesday morning to remember one of their own.
-
Evacuated Moose Jaw apartment was home to more than 40 peopleAn apartment building in Moose Jaw that was evacuated earlier this week after the discovery of several dangerous living conditions was home to more than 40 people.