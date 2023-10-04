Driver crashes into a tree in Ottawa's east end

One person was treated for injuries after a vehicle left a road in Ottawa's east end and struck a tree.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Canaan Road and Etienne Road at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Ottawa fire says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed the single occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside.

"Firefighters quickly used cribbing to stabilize the vehicle and charged a hose line as a precaution," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Firefighters used specialized tools to remove the doors and the B-post between the front and rear doors to help extricate the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released.

