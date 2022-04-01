Driver crashes into another vehicle following attempted traffic stop in Prince Albert

Police in Prince Albert have taken a woman into custody following an early morning crash.

Around 8 a.m., officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to comply, according to Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).

"Officers deactivated their emergency equipment at this time," PAPS said in a news release.

"However, the driver continued through the intersection and collided with another vehicle."

The crash occurred near the intersection of of 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue East

The driver of the other vehicle was treated and assessed by paramedics at the scene, PAPS said

A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charges are pending.

RCMP collision reconstructionists are assisting in the investigation.