Driver crashes into hydro pole, poutine truck and propane tanks in Shelburne

Provincial police say a driver suffering a medical issue sheared a hydro pole, a poutine truck and propane tanks in Shelburne.

Hydro crews worked to repair the power lines after the single-vehicle crash on Dufferin Road 124 Thursday morning.

Police say gas crews deemed the propane tanks were safe.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Officers closed the area north of Highway 89 to Industrial Road for crews to repair the hydro lines.

Police say no charges will be laid.