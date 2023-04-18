iHeartRadio

Driver uninjured after crashing into Lucan, Ont. chiropractor clinic


image.jpg

No injuries were reported after the driver of a small SUV crashed into a building in Lucan on Tuesday afternoon.

According to OPP, a single vehicle crashed through the front doors of a chiropractic office at 33385 Richmond Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police, fire crews and an ambulance responded to the scene. Police have not said what the cause was, only that the investigation is continuing.

