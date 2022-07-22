Driver crashes into police cars, Vancouver building while trying to flee from officers
Authorities say a driver fleeing from law enforcement crashed into police cruisers and eventually a building Friday morning in Vancouver.
Vancouver police told CTV News Vancouver in a statement that officers spotted a stopped car on East Pender Street that had stolen licence plates. According to investigators, the vehicle had a "known property crime offender" in it.
Officers surrounded the vehicle to prevent the driver from getting away, but police said the suspect tried to flee by smashing into the cruisers and running. Before the suspect could get away, a police dog apprehended him.
The suspect was arrested and is now facing property and assault charges, police said.
Images from the scene show a blue SUV smashed into the side of a building near Gore Avenue, leading to brick being damaged on the exterior.
Vancouver police said one officer was injured in the incident.
