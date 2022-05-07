Driver crashes into police SUV, through Subway window in West Kelowna

A driver who ran a stop sign, T-boned a police vehicle, and crashed through a restaurant window early Saturday morning was arrested for being impaired in West Kelowna.

Images from Castanet show the damage done to the restaurant, a Subway.

According to Mounties, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Main Street near Hoskins Road when the driver of a Dodge Durango hit an RCMP-marked Chevy Tahoe, only coming to a stop after ramming through the restaurant's front entrance./

Although the police SUV and the restaurant were seriously damaged, no one – including the driver of the Durango and the passenger in that vehicle – was badly hurt.

"This collision could have been much more serious," says a statement from the Kelowna RCMP.

The 30-year-old man driving the Durango was arrested and "released once sober to appear in court at a later date." Mounties say he may later face criminal charges, but the investigation is still ongoing.

"Impaired driving puts people and property at risk and is 100 per cent preventable," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Both the passenger of the truck and the officer whose vehicle was struck were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, and have since been released.