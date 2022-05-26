Driver crashes into south Edmonton house

A southeast Edmonton road was closed early Thursday morning after a driver crashed through a fence and into a house.

Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory around 4 a.m.: Silverberry Road is closed in both directions between 29 Street and 28A Avenue.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, the silver vehicle was still stopped on the grass on the other side of the sidewalk. Fencing and house siding was strewn about the scene.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the incident. No charges have been announced.

More to come…