Driver crashes stolen vehicle into hydro pole, causes power outage for over 2,200 customers: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating after a reportedly stolen vehicle was driven into a hydro pole and took out power for 2,282 customers.

The outage happened just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday and affected residents in the Doon area of Kitchener.

Around 8:30 a.m., Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro was reporting that all power had been restored.

Police say the stolen vehicle hit a hydro pole in the area of Caryndale Drive.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle and collision is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.