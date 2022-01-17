Driver crashes SUV into fast food restaurant in Surrey
CTV News Vancouver Journalist
Meagan Gill
Mounties in Surrey are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Wendy's restaurant in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood Monday morning.
Surrey RCMP told CTV News Vancouver in an email that officers received reports of a single-vehicle collision on 56 Avenue near 180 Street just before 10:30 a.m.
Photos from the scene show a white Honda HR-V inside the seating area of the fast food restaurant, causing extensive damage to the building.
Crews could also be seen cleaning up shards of broken glass and debris outside of the restaurant after the vehicle was towed away.
There's no word yet on the cause of the crash, but Mounties say thankfully no one was seriously injured.
