Driver crashes through fences, shed and into a building in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say officers and paramedics responded to a vehicle that drove through multiple Kitchener backyards and came to rest in a building.

Police said on Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the vehicle drove through three backyards on Ralgreen Crescent, taking out fences and a shed along the way before crashing into an unspecified building.

“Only minor injuries resulted to the occupants of the motor vehicle,” police said.

The driver was transported to hospital for precautionary measures, according to police.