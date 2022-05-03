Driver crashes through front window of Orleans restaurant
The Ottawa Fire Service says crews are headed to a restaurant on St. Joseph Boulevard after a driver crashed through the front window.
The driver was not trapped but fire crews have been called to assess the integrity of the building.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Ottawa police told CTV News Ottawa the crash happened just after 1:20 p.m. on St. Joseph between St. Jean Street and Belcourt Boulevard, but provided no other details.
This is a developing story. More details to come…
@OttFire Technical Rescue Team is on route to a business on St Joseph Blvd b/w St Jean Rd & Belcourt Blvd after a vehicle drove through the front of the business. The driver was not trapped & our Technical Rescue Team was requested to check the integrity of the building. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/hGt6EmabN0— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 3, 2022
