Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. along the Grandview overpass in Burnaby.
Police said a woman in her 40s drove through the guardrail and plunged about 12 metres. Images from the scene show the guardrail completely broken in one section and bent towards the road below.
The vehicle landed on its wheels, not far from traffic on the highway.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and police told CTV News Vancouver they've never seen anything like the crash.
Investigators said impairment isn't believed to be a factor.
