Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.

One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.

It happened Thursday night at Bruce County Road 20 and Bruce County Road 23 in Bruce Township.

Police say a westbound vehicle and a northbound vehicle collided at the intersection.

One of the drivers was airlifted to a London hospital with critical injuries, while the other was taken to a local hospital for assessment.

The investigation continues.

