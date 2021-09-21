Driver critically injured after crashing into ditch on 401 near Morrisburg

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been critically injured after crashing into a ditch along Highway 401 near Morrisburg.

In a release, OPP say their preliminary investigation suggests the driver of a pick-up truck was travelling eastbound on the highway when, for reasons under investigation, they left the roadway and crashed into the ditch at around 7 a.m.

A section of Highway 401 eastbound near Morrisburg was closed to traffic but reopened just before 1 p.m.