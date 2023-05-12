Driver critically injured in crash on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte

One person is in critical condition following a crash in Oro-Medonte Friday afternoon.

Provincial police are investigating the two-vehicle collision that happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Old Barrie Road at Line 14.

Police say one driver was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed Old Barrie Road from Line 15 to Line 13 and Line 14 to Highway 11 for the investigation.