Driver critically injured in crash on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
One person is in critical condition following a crash in Oro-Medonte Friday afternoon.
Provincial police are investigating the two-vehicle collision that happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Old Barrie Road at Line 14.
Police say one driver was rushed to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Police closed Old Barrie Road from Line 15 to Line 13 and Line 14 to Highway 11 for the investigation.
