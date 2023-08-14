Driver dead after collision near Elmira, another driver charged

Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.

Emergency crews were called to a crash between a transport truck and pickup truck on Listowel Road at Floradale Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say the transport truck was heading east and collided with the pickup truck that was stopped for traffic.

The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old from Woolwich Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will appear in court at the end of August.

“So, in this instance, based on the information available at the scene, and witness information and other information that investigators were able to gather, the charge was laid fairly quickly,” said Waterloo Regional Police Service Const. Melissa Quarrie.

Police said the crash resulted in a "sizeable fuel spill."

The intersection of Listowel and Floradale was closed overnight for the investigation and cleanup of the fuel spill.

“When we come upon a collison where there are fuel spills, or anything of that nature that can cause concern for the roadway or the environment around it, we typically contact the Ministry of the Environment,” said Quarrie.

Quarrie added that given the nature of the fuel spill a cleanup was needed.

Police warned that the fuel spill cleanup could cause the intersection to be closed until mid-morning Tuesday.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the WRPS or Crime Stoppers.