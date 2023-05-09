Driver dead after fiery crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga

Police say a driver is dead after a fiery crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 403 and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 1:15 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first-responders arrived, they found that a vehicle had collided with the guide rail that separates Highway 407 from Highway 403.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the vehicle sustained “significant” impact damage and caught fire after the collision.

“By the time first responders got to the location, the entire vehicle was consumed by fire,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. They have yet to be identified.

Efforts are underway to notify the driver’s next of kin based on the vehicle’s registration, Schmidt said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes of Highway 403 were closed following the crash but have since reopened. Repairs to the impacted guide rail are underway and currently restricting access to Highway 407.

Schmidt said any witnesses of the crash should contact Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670.