Driver dead after head-on collision with garbage truck in Parksville

A 69-year-old Parksville man died after getting into a head-on collision with a garbage truck on Friday afternoon, Mounties said.

The Oceanside RCMP detachment said the crash involving an SUV and a garbage truck happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Alberni Highway at Dunbar Way.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was found dead at the scene, while the driver of the garbage truck was “not seriously injured,” according to police.

“At this time, the initial indications are that the SUV veered into the oncoming lane of the garbage truck and collided head on with the truck,” Sgt. Shane Worth of Oceanside RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the local traffic unit, RCMP collision analysts and the BC Coroners Service, and anyone who witnessed it or has dash cam video is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP.