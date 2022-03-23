Driver dead after rear ending semi parked on Highway 43: RCMP

A 39-year-old Red Deer man was killed in a crash near Whitecourt on Tuesday.

RCMP's early investigation suggests the man's pickup rear ended a semi parked on the side of Highway 43, about one kilometre east of Eagle Tower Road, around 1 p.m.

He was the only person in the truck and declared dead at the scene. His name was not shared by Mounties.

The semi driver was not hurt.