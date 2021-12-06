Driver dead after vehicle goes into body of water near Mount Forest: OPP

Provincial police said a person has died after their SUV went into a body of water near Mount Forest on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the crash on Side Road 3, between Highway 6 and County Road 6, around 6:50 a.m.

A media release said the vehicle collided with a guardrail before going into the water, and it was discovered partially submerged and upside down.

The driver was still inside the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased.

OPP said they continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Side Road 3 has reopened to traffic.

#Wellingtonopp with the assistance of the OPP West Region TIME Team are investigating SMV fatal collision on SR.3 in WN Twp. Investigation ongoing.^cr pic.twitter.com/izCwVXLVQA