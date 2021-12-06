Driver dead after vehicle goes into body of water near Mount Forest: OPP
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Provincial police said a person has died after their SUV went into a body of water near Mount Forest on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the crash on Side Road 3, between Highway 6 and County Road 6, around 6:50 a.m.
A media release said the vehicle collided with a guardrail before going into the water, and it was discovered partially submerged and upside down.
The driver was still inside the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased.
OPP said they continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the crash.
Side Road 3 has reopened to traffic.
#Wellingtonopp with the assistance of the OPP West Region TIME Team are investigating SMV fatal collision on SR.3 in WN Twp. Investigation ongoing.^cr pic.twitter.com/izCwVXLVQA— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 6, 2021
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reports two more deaths, 137 new COVID-19 casesTwo more people have died in Greater Sudbury from COVID-related complications, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Monday. That brings the area's death toll to 42.
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.
-
Caledonia's new plan for holiday lights after Grinch damages park displayCaledonia has switched on its holiday lights, more than week after a Grinch tried to ruin the community's Christmas spirit.
-
Catalent continues to evolve from paintball maker to pharmaceutical giantCatalent Strathroy at one time created paintballs, but over time has transitioned that technology into the pharmaceutical industry, and now create gel capsules used by many of the leading companies in home medicines.
-
Travellers in Ontario scramble as U.S. implements new testing requirementPassengers in Ontario flying into the United States scrambled to get a COVID-19 test completed one day prior to taking off as new rules took affect at midnight.