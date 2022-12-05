Driver dead after vehicle leaves road in Hamilton

A person has died after their vehicle left the roadway in Hamilton, Ont., Monday night.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the incident took place just after 6 p.m. on Highway 403, west of Aberdeen Avenue.

The driver was operating a pick-up truck at the time, police say, when the vehicle left the road, hitting trees first, and then a guardrail.

At this time, it remains unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

Officials say westbound lanes of Hwy 403 will be closed for hours to allow for investigation.