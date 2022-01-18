Driver dead in rural crash between Lethbridge and Coaldale, weather a suspected factor
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
One person is dead following a Tuesday morning crash east of Lethbridge and RCMP suspect wintry weather played a role.
Emergency crews were called to a location on Township Road 92, between Range Roads 205 and 210, at around 6 a.m. following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene. No age or gender were released.
As of 10 a.m., the road is closed to traffic and the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.
RCMP believe the cold and snow were factors in the fatal crash and are encouraging all motorists to drive to the road conditions.
