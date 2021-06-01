Driver dies after car crashes into pole in Grafton, N.S.

A 21-year-old man has died after the car he was driving went into a ditch and crashed into a pole.

Kings District RCMP say they are investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Black Rock Road near Grafton, N.S.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had travelled off the roadway into the ditch and hit a pole," the RCMP wrote in a news release. "The driver, a 21-year-old man, was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased."