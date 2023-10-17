Driver dies after crash on Bloomfield Road

Chatham-Kent police say one person has died after a crash earlier this month.

The two-vehicle collision took place on Bloomfield Road in the area of Fourteenth Line and Fifteenth Line at 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 4.

Emergency services responded to the scene. Upon investigation, police say that both vehicles travelled northbound on Bloomfield Road when vehicle one rear-ended vehicle two. The impact caused vehicle two to leave the roadway and enter the ditch.

Both occupants of the vehicles were immediately transported to the hospital for medical attention.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the driver of vehicle two tragically passed away,” states an update from police on Tuesday. “The Chatham-Kent Police Service extends heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.”

The name of this individual will not be released out of respect for the family’s privacy.

Police continue to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Const. Kristen Charron at 519-355-1092 or via email at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca.