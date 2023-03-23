Driver dies after crashing Jaguar into median: Surrey RCMP
One man is dead after police say he lost control of his vehicle while speeding in Surrey and struck a median.
A single-vehicle collision on 72nd Avenue between 130th and 132nd streets was reported to Surrey RCMP shortly after midnight Thursday, according to a statement.
"The 21-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the man died as a result of his injuries," the Surrey RCMP wrote.
Mounties say the driver was travelling westbound on 72nd Avenue when it crashed.
“From witness descriptions and video it is believed that speed is the major contributing factor to the collision, and the incident is still under investigation,” the release reads.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area during their morning commute, as it is likely to remain closed for hours.
Mounties are asking anyone with information—including dash cam video from the area of 72nd Ave. recorded between midnight and 12:15 a.m.—to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2023-44592.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers as well.
-
Freezing rain possible this weekendA special weather statement is in effect across southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada said freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see 5-10 cm of snow this weekendEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 5 to 10 cm of snow on Saturday.
-
Windsor Police Service Board 'not able' to comment on salary of former police chiefMayor Drew Dilkens said he could not comment on the salary of Windsor’s former chief of police who was paid $266,536.34 in 2022, despite retiring suddenly in March.
-
Artisans and actors prepare for upcoming Stratford Festival seasonWith the Stratford Festival’s opening night still about two months away, rehearsals and designs are well underway for this year’s shows.