Driver dies after pickup truck and dump truck collide in Tay Township: OPP


Provincial police investigate a serious collision on Highway 12 in Tay Township, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 21, 2022, for a serious crash. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)

One person is dead after a pickup truck and dump truck collided in Tay Township.

The crash happened on Highway 12 Wednesday morning between Gratrix and Fraser Road.

Police say the pickup truck driver suffered fatal injuries.

Paramedics treated the dump truck driver for minor injuries.

Officers closed the area for several hours for the investigation.

