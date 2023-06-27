Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Lambton County

OPP say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of the driver in Lambton County.

Chatham-Kent EMS and Lambton County OPP responded to the collision on Lambton Line at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Lambton Line was closed between Highway 40 and Baseline Road for the investigation.

Police say the identity of the driver will not be released, and no further updates are anticipated.