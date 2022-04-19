Driver dies after van crashes into tree in Kitchener

An 85-year-old man has died following a crash in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle collision around 2:10 p.m. in the area of Victoria and Edna Streets. Part of the roadway was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

The vehicle reportedly left the road, hit a light pole, and could be seen smashed into a tree.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

It's believed the crash was caused by a medical incident.

The driver, an 85-year-old man from Kitchener, was the only inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.