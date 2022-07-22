Driver dies after vehicle rolls onto roof in canal off Highway 9

Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off Highway 9 in Schomberg and end up in the canal Friday morning, killing the driver.

Provincial police say witnesses saw a man flagging motorists down for help.

They say he was the passenger of the vehicle and escaped the crash with minor injuries.

Emergency crews found the driver inside the vehicle, which had landed on its roof and was submerged in water.

Crews extricated the 45-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the deadly collision happened around 12:30 a.m. and forced the closure of Highway 9 in both directions between 8th Concession and Canal Bank Road for several hours.

The area has since reopened.

Police are investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the incident to contact them.