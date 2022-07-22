Driver dies after vehicle rolls onto roof in canal off Highway 9
Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to veer off Highway 9 in Schomberg and end up in the canal Friday morning, killing the driver.
Provincial police say witnesses saw a man flagging motorists down for help.
They say he was the passenger of the vehicle and escaped the crash with minor injuries.
Emergency crews found the driver inside the vehicle, which had landed on its roof and was submerged in water.
Crews extricated the 45-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the deadly collision happened around 12:30 a.m. and forced the closure of Highway 9 in both directions between 8th Concession and Canal Bank Road for several hours.
The area has since reopened.
Police are investigating and ask any witnesses or anyone with dash cam video of the incident to contact them.
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailings
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian Open
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo region
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuated
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MS