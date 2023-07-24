Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A 31-year-old has died and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Erin, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to Wellington Road 22 near Trafalgar Road in Hillsburgh around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.
They say a pickup truck and hatchback collided in the area.
The driver of the pickup, a resident of Erin Township, was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The driver of the hatchback was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wellington Road 22 from Trafalgar Road to Sixth Line was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
