One driver has died following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph on Wednesday.

Provincial police first mentioned the crash around 9:20 a.m. in a post on social media, saying it happened at the intersection of the highway and Guelph-Woolwich Townline in Maryhill. In a later news release, officials clarified it happened at around 9 a.m.

In that news release on Wednesday afternoon, officials said their investigation showed that a courier truck heading west collided with the rear end of a tractor trailer.

Emergency crews transported one driver to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries. In a news release on Thursday, officials said the driver had died in hospital overnight.

He's been identified as 26-year-old Ryan Matthew Plisek from Guelph.

The courier truck belonged to Purolator. A spokesperson for the company said they aren't able to discuss personal information, but are closely monitoring the driver's condition.

"Incidents like this are rare and very difficult for everyone involved," a statement from the company said in part. "On-road safety is a top priority for us. Our health and safety team is currently conducting a detailed investigation into the incident, in cooperation with the Ontario Provincial Police."

The other driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Right now it's very early on in the investigation," said Const. Kirk MacDonald of the Wellington County OPP. "Both vehicles were travelling westbound on Highway 7 approaching the intersection with the Guelph Woolwich Townline.

"I can't speculate on the cause at this point. Our investigators will be looking into what actually happened."

Sue Alexander lives around the corner from where Highway 7 meets Guelph Woolwich Townline. Her husband called 911 after Wednesday morning's crash.

"I can't tell you the number of times I've had to call 911 living here, because I've seen an accident, at least three and maybe four fatalities here," she said.

Police closed Highway 7 between Wellington Road 32 and Shantz Station Road while they investigated. It reopened around 4 p.m.

