Driver dies in hospital after crashing into tree in Mississauga


A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

A driver has died after crashing into a tree in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision happened near Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

Peel police said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating.

