Driver dies in rollover crash in Wellesley Township: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say a 20-year-old man has died after a tractor rolled over in Wellesley Township on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line around 7:10 a.m. According to a news release, a tractor lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver and lone occupant, a 20-year-old man from Wellesley Township, was pronounced dead after the crash.

Police responded to another fatal crash on Line 86 early Tuesday morning. A 49-year-old man was killed in that collision.

The investigation into both crashes is ongoing.