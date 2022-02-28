Carjacking suspect charged after woman dragged through busy Vancouver intersection
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged carjacking at a busy Vancouver intersection that left a woman injured Sunday morning.
Authorities said the 58-year-old victim was carjacked at around 8:40 a.m. while stopped at a red light at Cambie Street and West Broadway.
A man allegedly opened her passenger-side door and tried to throw her out of the car.
"The driver, who was belted in, was dragged through the intersection and left on the ground as the suspect drove away," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement to CTV News.
The victim suffered a number of unspecified injuries.
Police said they managed to arrest a suspect and recover the stolen vehicle in the city's Strathcona neighbourhood less than 90 minutes after the robbery.
Chad Ayukawa has since been charged with robbery, assault and dangerous driving resulting in bodily harm.
