Driver ducked down, 'gunned it backward' during apparent road rage incident in Maple Ridge

A Mission woman swears she saw two men pull out weapons after she tried to pass them several times while driving on Dewdney Trunk Road this week.

The woman, who CTV News has agreed not to identify for her protection, caught the incident on dash-cam video Wednesday.

“This was aggression to a level I have never experienced before,” she told CTV News.

The video shows a white truck veering in front of her vehicle every time she tried to pass. When she honked her horn, the truck came to a sudden stop, and the driver and passenger got out.

“The driver went to the back compartment and took out a hockey stick, and started walking towards me,” the woman told CTV News Vancouver.

“The passenger waited a few moments before he got out, and that’s when I saw the gun in his hand.”

The woman put her car in reverse and backed up as quickly as she could.

“I got down behind the dash so that if shots were fired, I wouldn’t be hit, and I gunned it backward,” she added.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have issued a statement about what they describe as an “erratic driving incident” on Dewdney Trunk Road Wednesday.

“The vehicle, which appears to look like a de-commissioned ambulance, was braking hard and swerving. At one point, the vehicle came to a complete stop and two men got out of the driver and passenger sides and walked towards the rear of the car,” it reads.

“Social media speculation suggested a possibility that a firearm was produced in this incident however, at this early stage, investigators have not produced reliable information to suggest that a firearm was involved.”

According to Mounties, the drivers of both vehicles have been identified and contacted by police, but the investigation is ongoing.

“This can be a scary event for any driver to witness. Road conflicts can occur for numerous reasons and this person did the right thing by staying in their vehicle. I wish to caution the public, however, against any speculation as to the motive behind the incident,” said Sgt. Amanda Harnett in a media release.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken with the RCMP is asked to 604-463-6251.