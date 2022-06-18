Driver ejected from vehicle in crash south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is "lucky to be alive" after they were ejected from the vehicle when it hit a ditch south of Ottawa.

Police say other drivers contacted Grenville OPP after seeing an SUV driving erratically on County Road 20 in North Grenville late Friday night.

"Vehicle hit a ditch and driver was located meters away," police said.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver is facing a charge of impaired driving.

This driver is lucky to be alive! Other drivers contacted #GrenvilleOPP after seeing this car driving erratically on CR 20 in @North_Grenville. Vehicle hit a ditch and driver was located meters away. Driver suffered minor injuries and has been charged with Impaired Driving. ^ac pic.twitter.com/rb52hyB0tJ