Driver ejected in serious crash on Glenmore Trail

Westbound Glenmore Trail was reduced to one lane in an area between the Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a serious crash that sent one man to hospital.

EMS officials confirm emergency crews responded to the area shortly after 8:20 a.m. following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

An injured man in his 40s was located outside of a commercial vehicle after being ejected in the crash. He was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.