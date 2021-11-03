Driver escapes car uninjured before it burst into flames

Provincial police say there were no injuries when a car caught fire in Caledon thanks to the quick actions of a nearby driver.

Police say that on Wednesday, a passing motorist noticed the car next to him near Mayfield Road and Hurontario was on fire and quickly warned the driver.

Police say the driver pulled over and escaped uninjured before the vehicle burst into flames.

The fire quickly overwhelmed the car.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

This incident comes after provincial police recently pleaded with the public to offer assistance or call 911 instead of taking photos or videos of these types of events.

On Sunday, police said witnesses used their phones to capture two injured teenagers climbing out of a burning vehicle in Springwater rather than calling for help.