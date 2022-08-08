Driver escapes injury after dump truck flips on Highbury Ave.
CTV News London multi-media journalist
Sean Irvine
Police say the driver of a dump truck is fortunate to have escaped injury following a crash on Highbury Avenue, just north of Dingman Drive.
Multiple emergency responders were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Monday.
The dump truck, carrying a steel waste bin, left the road and overturned in the northbound ditch.
Construction debris from its bin was scattered over a wide area.
London police have closed Highbury Avenue to northbound traffic from Westminster Drive and are limiting southbound traffic flow.
A tow truck with a crane is being used to get the pick-up upright.
Once the vehicle and debris are removed, Highbury Avenue is expected to reopen.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.
-
One person killed, another seriously injured in Toronto shootingOne person is dead and another is in serious condition following a shooting in Toronto Tuesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.