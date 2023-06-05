Driver evading police crashes into guard rail with stolen vehicle: OPP

A 53-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a guard rail with a stolen vehicle while evading police.

On Sunday at 1:02 p.m., a member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) located stolen vehicle going more than 70 kilometres per hour above the posted 90 km/h speed limit on Queens Line in Chatham-Kent.

While attempting to evade police the stolen vehicle collided with a guard rail.

Following the collision, the driver exited the vehicle and after a brief foot pursuit, the individual was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, the 53-year-old Chatham man was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Driving while under suspension (Two counts)

Drive Motor Vehicle - Perform Stunt - Excessive Speed

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on June 26, 2023.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Elgin-St. Thomas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.