Emergency crews freed a Port Carling man from his smashed up truck after police say he crashed in a ditch in Muskoka Lake Township.

Bracebridge OPP charged the 34-year-old driver with failing to wear a seatbelt and impaired driving after his truck, which had a snowplow attached, veered off the road Thursday evening along Muskoka Road 118.

Muskoka paramedics took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man's licence was immediately suspended for 90 days.

Bracebridge OPP said five people had been charged with impaired driving in the past eight days.