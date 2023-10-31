Driver extricated with serious injuries after rolling vehicle on Highway 400

A Severn Township resident suffered serious injuries after crashing along Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township over the weekend.

Emergency crews attended the scene on Sunday evening to find the vehicle flipped onto its roof off the road of the southbound lanes near Crooked Bay Road.

Firefighters extricated the lone occupant, a 52-year-old, and paramedics took the individual to an area hospital.

The patient was then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre for further treatment.

Police did not provide the extent of the person's injuries.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting in the investigation.