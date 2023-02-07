Driver faces $800 fine after speeding past emergency vehicle: Regina police
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
Members of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) traffic unit caught a driver travelling well over 100km/h while passing an emergency vehicle.
Officers caught the driver late Monday afternoon. The driver drove past an active emergency vehicle travelling 116km/h.
The driver faced a fine of over $800, Regina police explained.
SGI traffic rules state that drivers must slow down to 60km/h when approaching an emergency vehicle that’s stopped with its emergency lights flashing.
The rules don’t apply only if the emergency vehicle is on the opposite side of a divided highway.
This vehicle was stopped for passing an emergency vehicle at a speed greater than 60 Km/h. It was clocked at 116 km/h. �� @reginapolice #slowto60 pic.twitter.com/ihWL7SUOkW— Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (@CTSSask) February 6, 2023
