Driver faces $800 fine after speeding past emergency vehicle: Regina police

Members of the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) traffic unit caught a driver travelling well over 100km/h while passing an emergency vehicle.

Officers caught the driver late Monday afternoon. The driver drove past an active emergency vehicle travelling 116km/h.

The driver faced a fine of over $800, Regina police explained.

SGI traffic rules state that drivers must slow down to 60km/h when approaching an emergency vehicle that’s stopped with its emergency lights flashing.

The rules don’t apply only if the emergency vehicle is on the opposite side of a divided highway.

This vehicle was stopped for passing an emergency vehicle at a speed greater than 60 Km/h. It was clocked at 116 km/h. �� @reginapolice #slowto60 pic.twitter.com/ihWL7SUOkW