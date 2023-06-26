Driver faces charges after stop by OPP and MTO
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by OPP.
Just after 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the vehicle was stopped by police and the Ministry of Transportation in Grey County.
According to photos shared by police, duct tape can be seen wrapped around parts of the vehicle and one wheel is seen missing three lug nuts.
A 46-year-old man from Wasaga Beach is charged with operate unsafe vehicle, operate vehicle, fail to display inspection sticker or proof, overweight vehicle an improper braking system.
