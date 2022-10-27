Driver faces hefty fine for failing to stop for a school bus: OPP

Police in Mulmur Township charged a driver for failing to stop for a school bus.

Dufferin OPP says the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Highway 89 Tuesday morning.

Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus with its lights flashing, provincial police stated.

The 30-year-old man was charged with failing to stop.

Drivers face a hefty penalty of six demerit points and a $490 fine for failing to stop for a school bus.

School buses are equipped with new amber-red warning lights to catch drivers' attention. A red light will follow the amber light notifying drivers to stop and wait for the bus to let a student on or off.

It's estimated that 30,000 drivers illegally pass a school bus every day.