Driver faces impaired charge after striking parked vehicle: OPP

A 30-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking a parked vehicle Sunday.

Members from the Leamington Detachment OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on Evans Avenue.

Police arrived and saw a car had struck another unoccupied parked vehicle. When officers spoke with the driver, it “became apparent” they had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment, police say.

As a result, the driver has been charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

A 90-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as per statute.