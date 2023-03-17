Driver faces impaired driving causing death charge for December crash in Roxville, N.S.

A 35-year-old man Roxville, N.S., man has been arrested and is facing various charges in connection with a fatal crash in December 2022.

Members of the Digby RCMP, along with Digby Fire and paramedics responded to a report of a collision on Highway 217 in Roxville, N.S., around 8:55 a.m. on December 22.

Police say a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 217 when they collided.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the panel van, a 57-year-old Bayview man pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old Roxville man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The RCMP says its Forensic Laboratory determined the 35-year-old man’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit at the time of the collision.

Tyler Christian Sachs was arrested March 16 and is facing charges of:

impaired operation of a conveyance causing death

operation while prohibited.

Sachs appeared in Digby provincial court Thursday and was released on conditions, he is scheduled to reappear on March 21, at 9:30 a.m.