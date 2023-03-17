Driver faces impaired driving causing death charge for December crash in Roxville, N.S.
A 35-year-old man Roxville, N.S., man has been arrested and is facing various charges in connection with a fatal crash in December 2022.
Members of the Digby RCMP, along with Digby Fire and paramedics responded to a report of a collision on Highway 217 in Roxville, N.S., around 8:55 a.m. on December 22.
Police say a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions on Highway 217 when they collided.
Police say the driver and sole occupant of the panel van, a 57-year-old Bayview man pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, a 35-year-old Roxville man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The RCMP says its Forensic Laboratory determined the 35-year-old man’s blood alcohol content was above the legal limit at the time of the collision.
Tyler Christian Sachs was arrested March 16 and is facing charges of:
- impaired operation of a conveyance causing death
- operation while prohibited.
Sachs appeared in Digby provincial court Thursday and was released on conditions, he is scheduled to reappear on March 21, at 9:30 a.m.
